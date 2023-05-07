Man speeding on bike gets thrown off, dies after colliding with SUV in SE Fresno, cops say

A man traveling on a motorcycle at a high-rated speed died after colliding with a vehicle that was making a turn in southeast Fresno.

Fresno police said several witnesses called and observed the man get ejected from the bike around 3:50 p.m. on Maple Avenue just south of Belmont Avenue.

Meanwhile, the man’s motorcycle continued to travel down southbound on Maple without the driver.

By the time officers arrived, the man was found dead at the scene.

Police are looking for a dark-colored SUV that was turning onto Maple from a side street when it collided with the motorcycle.

The man on the bike was riding solo, police said.

The area near the Maple-Belmont intersection was expected to be closed a few hours as police continued with their investigation, including searching for video evidence of the crash.