A man used a hammer to smash ATMs in anger after divorcing his wife in southern China.

The CCTV footage was filmed in the city of Mianyang in Sichuan Province on November 23.

A 34-year-old man named Huang was seen using a hammer to smash an ATM repeatedly.

After being caught by police, Huang said he smashed the ATMs to release his anger after divorcing his wife.