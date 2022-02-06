Man sleeping in van outside home to keep warm dies in fire, Texas officials say

A man in his 60s is dead after the van he was sleeping in caught fire in the driveway of a Houston, Texas, home, officials say.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene, near Tierwester Street and Rebecca Street, around 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, a spokesperson told McClatchy News. Firefighters found the man dead inside the van.

He was trying to keep warm, KTRK reported, and witnesses told firefighters a candle was burning on the van’s dashboard overnight.

The temperature dipped to 30 degrees in Houston on Sunday, according to Weather.com.

There were even more candles lit inside the vehicle, investigators told KPRC. While the man apparently had multiple candles burning to heat the van, officials have not said whether that led to the fire.

He was parked outside of a relative’s house, according to the TV station.

Houston fire investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze, a spokesperson told McClatchy.

