A man walked into a hospital in Brampton Saturday evening with a stab wound, Peel police say.

Emergency services were called to a hospital in the area of Queen Street East and Centre Street South just before 8:45 p.m.

Police say the man was transported to a trauma centre but there was no information about his condition.

Police say they do not know where the man was stabbed and they have no suspect information.