Man shot while driving on South Loop 820 in Fort Worth on Saturday afternoon

One man is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was shot while driving westbound on South Loop 820 in Fort Worth on Saturday, according to Fort Worth police.

The man was between the highway intersections with McCart Avenue and Trail Lake Drive around 3:15 p.m. when a someone drove next to him and fired a gun multiple times, according to police. The victim was hit once in the left side of his posterior.

Police said when the victim called 911 he was directed to the Fort Worth police west division headquarters at 3525 Marquita Drive, where he was met by officers and paramedics.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting and was last seen near Hulen Street, according to police. No suspect is in custody, and detectives from the gun violence unit are investigating the shooting.