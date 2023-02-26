Man shot and sought treatment at Fort Worth hospital, no suspect in custody, police say

Police were dispatched to a Fort Worth hospital after a man was shot on Saturday and sought treatment.

At about 6:40 p.m Saturday, police were dispatched to John Peter Smith Hospital at 1575 South Main Street in reference to an adult male victim who had arrived by a private vehicle and was seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, police located the victim who stated the shooting occurred at a basketball court located near J. P. Elder Middle School, which is located at 709 Northwest 21st Street. The victim had a single gunshot wound in the upper thigh of his left leg but was being unclear about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police searched the basketball court on the school grounds as well as the area surrounding Circle Park, which is located at the intersection of Park Street and Lincoln Avenue. They were unable to locate a crime scene in either area.

The victim was transported to John Peter Smith hospital by private vehicle for medical treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

The Gun Violence Unit will follow up on investigating the incident.