Man shot by police in Leavenworth jailed for assault on officers, KBI says

Bill Lukitsch
·2 min read
A 31-year-old man critically wounded during an armed encounter with police in Leavenworth earlier this month is now facing several felonies related to assault on law enforcement officers, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Donald Barden Jr., of Leavenworth, was transported to Leavenworth County Jail following his discharge from the University of Kansas Rehabilitation Center, the state agency said in a news release Wednesday evening. Barden is accused of three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer along with a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The police shooting unfolded in the pre-dawn hours of Feb. 13. Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said in an earlier statement that police were conducting an investigation related to a stabbing from a neighboring jurisdiction when they encountered Barden.

Barden allegedly had a handgun and a standoff took place with officers near 5th and Seneca streets. He was shot by the officers there and hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

According to the KBI, police officers were drawn to the area after a person called 911 to report that Barden, an acquaintance, was nearby with a handgun. The call drew a response from Leavenworth police, Lansing police and the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Department.

When police arrived at the scene they saw Barden in the middle of the street. Traffic was blocked off as police attempted to negotiate with him to drop the gun. Barden waved the weapon around and made suicidal statements, according to KBI.

Roughly an hour after police arrived on scene, Barden allegedly ran toward police officers while pointing the weapon toward them. He was then shot by two police officers and struck with less-lethal bean bag rounds fired by another.

No police officers were injured.

KBI was asked by local law enforcement to review the police shooting. The agency said Wednesday that its investigation is ongoing. Its findings will then be submitted to the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office for review.

The Star’s Anna Spoerre and Luke Nozicka contributed to this report.

