Man, who was shot by police during standoff in Kansas, sentenced to nearly 10 years

Donald Sidney Barden Jr., a 32-year-old man severely injured when he was shot by Leavenworth police during a standoff, was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison, the Leavenworth County attorney said.

In September, Barden pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer relating to the standoff, plus three property crimes, according to the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office. He will be required to register as a violent offender for 15 years following his release from prison.

The conviction stems from a standoff early on Feb. 13. A caller reported that there was an man with a gun at the intersection of Fifth and Seneca Streets in Leavenworth. Officers from the Leavenworth and Lansing police departments responded to the intersection where they found Barden standing in the middle of the intersection holding a pistol.

Police tried to de-escalate the situation and convince Barden to put his gun on the ground. Barden refused, the prosecutor said, and about 1 1/2 hours after police first arrived Barden pointed his gun and ran towards officers.

A Leavenworth officer shot Barden several times, including once in the groin. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Barden’s gun was found to be unloaded.

In addition to admitting he assaulted police officers, Barden also pleaded guilty to burglarizing a house and trying to steal a car on Feb. 11.