Man shot over money from cellphone buyback kiosk at Arlington Walmart near AT&T Stadium

A man was shot over some money from a cellphone buyback machine at the Walmart near AT&T stadium in Arlington on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The man who was shot has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures and the shooter has been arrested, Arlington police said. The name of the suspected shooter and his charges have not yet been released.

Police showed up to the Walmart in the 900 block of East Randol Mill Road around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday and found the man with a gunshot wound just inside the front entrance.

The initial investigation has led detectives to believe the victim and suspected shooter went to the store together to use the cellphone buyback machine but that when the machine paid out money for the phone, the victim took the money and tried to run away with it, according to police.

That’s when police said the suspect drew a gun and shot the victim.

The suspected shooter was quickly found and taken into custody, according to police. There were no other injuries reported and the investigation is ongoing.

