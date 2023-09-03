Man shot multiple times at Fort Worth business Saturday. No arrests made, police say

A man is in critical conditions after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Fort Worth on Saturday, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

At around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a local business at 2942 South Riverside Drive where a report was made about a male who was shot.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police told the Star-Telegram. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

There no suspects of interest known at the time, according to police.