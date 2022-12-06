Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker jailed for ‘cold-hearted, violent attack’ (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

The man who shot Lady Gagaâs dog-walker and stole the singerâs pets has been jailed for 21 years for his âcold hearted, violent attackâ.

James Howard Jackson was one of three men and two accomplices who took part in the robbery in February 2021.

During the incident he shot Ryan Fischer with a .40-caliber handgun while the victim was walking the pop starâs French bulldogs in Los Angeles.

Following the shooting, two of Gagaâs pets were stolen by the attackers.

Jackson pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder, the Los Angeles County District Attorneyâs office said on Monday.

âA settlement was reached today in the case of the People vs James Howard Jackson,â a spokesperson for the DAâs office said.

âMr Jackson pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder and admitted the allegation of inflicting great bodily injury and to a prior strike.

âHe immediately was sentenced to 21 years in state prison.

âThe plea agreement holds Mr Jackson accountable for perpetrating a cold-hearted violent act and provides justice for our victim.

âThe District Attorneyâs Office works to hold to account anyone who commits violent acts in our community.â

Jackson was erroneously released from custody on April 6 2022, following a clerical error, but recaptured in August.

The DAâs office added that another accomplice, Harold White, pleaded no contest on Monday to a count of ex-convict in possession of a gun and will be sentenced next year.

Police previously said that the connection with Lady Gaga had been a coincidence, and that the motive for the robbery had been the value of the French bulldogs, a breed which can cost thousands of dollars.

Gaga had offered a 500,000 US dollar (Â£409,945) reward â âno questions askedâ â to be reunited with her animals.

The dogs, Koji and Gustav, were returned several days later by Jennifer McBridge, who was also charged in the crime.