Man shot and killed Thursday evening in Blue Springs: police

The Blue Springs Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot Thursday evening.

Police were called to the 100 block of Southwest Gladstone Drive around 5:45 p.m. on a reported shooting, Public Information Officer Jennifer Brady said in a statement. There they found a 47-year-old man who had been shot and killed.

Police did not immediately disclose additional information about the crime or the victim.

The homicide is Blue Springs’ first of 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year the city saw one homicide when Gregory Marchand, 46, was fatally shot in the 700 block of NW Missouri 7 on the afternoon of Feb. 27.

Anyone with information about the Thursday killing may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips may also be made to Blue Springs police by text message or email.