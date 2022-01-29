Man shot, killed by Denton police at apartment complex, authorities say

A man was shot and killed by police early Saturday at a Denton apartment complex, Denton police said.

No police officers were injured in the shooting.

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of East McKinney Street at The Vibe Apartments.

Denton police said they responded to a call about a suicidal person at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the apartments prior to the shooting.

The name of the man who was killed has not been released by authorities.

Texas Rangers are investigating the fatal shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.