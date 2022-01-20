Man shot at Fort Worth Dollar General after argument, in unknown condition, police say

James Hartley

Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in unknown condition in Fort Worth on Wednesday night.

The man was shot once during an argument in the 4300 block of Bryant Irvin Road North around 7:40 p.m., at a Dollar General store, according to police. Police have tentatively identified a suspect but do not yet have anybody in custody.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar responded to the scene before the man was taken to the hospital.

Detectives with the gun violence division are investigating the shooting.

