Man shot in Fort Worth attempted robbery; suspect at large, police say

A man was injured in an attempted robbery and shooting Monday night in Fort Worth, according to police. The suspect remains at large.

At around 8:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to John Peter Smith Hospital about a man who arrived at the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

Officers learned that the shooting occurred at an unknown location near Glen Garden Drive. The victim, an adult male, told police he was looking for a restaurant that he had seen on social media and pulled to the side of the road to research the address when a man approached him.

The man produced a handgun and announced a robbery, according to police.

The victim also told police that the suspect fired his gun once, hitting him in his arm. The victim then fled to a friend’s house on Glen Garden Drive to seek assistance, according to police.

The victim was transported by another person to the hospital for medical treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The identity of the victim was not released by police.