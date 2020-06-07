Man shot in the face during Dartmouth incident

A man was treated in hospital after being shot in the face by someone from a nearby car in Dartmouth, according to police.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m. Saturday, Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of a man arriving at a hospital for injuries resulting from a gunshot.

Police say they have a report that the incident happened on Leaman Drive at about 3 p.m.

The man was shot at by someone in a four-door black sedan, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at (902) 490-5016.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.

Machete used in second incident

In another incident on Saturday, four people are facing charges after an incident involving a machete.

At 12:15 p.m. multiple officers from Halifax Regional Police responded to the 0-100 block of Tacoma Drive in Dartmouth to reports of a man swinging a machete toward a vehicle and a person.

Three men and a woman were arrested. Police seized multiple knives, a canister of bear spray and a small quantity of drugs.

There were no injuries. Police say all four people know one another and will appear in provincial court at later dates.

The charges include possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing cocaine, and breaching court orders.

