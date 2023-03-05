Man shot to death after refusing to leave couple’s motel room, Texas police say

Mitchell Willetts
·1 min read
Getty Images/iStock photo

A man was shot to death at a Texas motel after entering a couple’s room and refusing to leave, San Antonio police say.

The couple was staying at a motel on the city’s east side when a man entered their room through an unlocked door, around 4:30 p.m. on March 4, according to a San Antonio Police Department news release.

The boyfriend and girlfriend told the man to leave but he refused, they told investigators.

“Fearing for his and his girlfriend’s safety the (boyfriend) fired several shots at the suspect, striking him in the head,” the release said.

The girlfriend told police that the man who entered their room “had been stalking her and she had been trying to obtain a restraining and protective order against him,” according to the release.

The shooting is being investigated.

