Man shot dead in Rohini, crime captured on CCTV camera

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): A shocking incident of murder was caught on CCTV camera in which an unidentified assailant shot dead a man in front of his female friend in Begumpur area of Rohini in the national capital on Friday, police said.

The deceased identified as Bharat Solanki alias Yovin (25), resident of Sultanpuri, allegedly had a criminal background and was shot dead on Friday evening, police said.

Bharat was out with his friend when an unidentified assailant fired multiple rounds at him. The woman ran to help his friend but the attackers fled in their white sedan. (ANI)