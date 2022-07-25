Man shot dead near Wood Green Tube station in second fatal shooting in 24 hours

Josh Salisbury
·1 min read
Man shot dead near Wood Green Tube station in second fatal shooting in 24 hours

A man was shot dead near Wood Green Tube station on Sunday night–the second fatal shooting in the capital in less than 24 hours.

Police confirmed that a man, believed to be in his 20s, died at 10pm after reports of a shooting on the High Road near the London Underground station.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics and the London Air Ambulance, the man’s life could not be saved.

The road was closed on Monday morning, between White Hart Lane and Lordship Lane, by the Tube station, as police searched for evidence.

The scene on Tuesday morning (John Dunne/Evening Standard)
A Met Police spokesperson told the Standard they were called at 9.30pm after reports of shots being fired.

Armed police, alongside paramedics, attended and gave the man first aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 10pm.

“His next of kin are aware and being supported by specialist officers,” said a spokesperson.

“A post-mortem examination will be held in due course. A crime scene is in place and the road is closed to traffic.

“There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.”

(John Dunne/Evening Standard)
The shooting comes less than 24 hours after the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Sam Brown at a gathering in Cheney Row Park, Higham Hill.

Police believe there were between 50 and 100 people gathered playing music when the shooting happened around 12.35am on Sunday.

A short time later, two people self-presented at an east London hospital, one with gunshot wounds and one with stab wounds.

The man injured in the shooting died at hospital a short time later.

The second man, aged in his 30s, was discharged from hospital and was arrested in connection with the incident.

