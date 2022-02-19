Man shot dead near Keele and Lawrence in Toronto

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot dead in Toronto early Saturday. (David Donnelly/CBC - image credit)

A man was shot dead south of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West in Toronto early Saturday, police say.

Callers told police that they heard a dispute and several gunshots, according to Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service. Officers were called to Keele Street and Flamborough Drive at 1:17 a.m.

When police arrived near that intersection, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers tried to save his life, but he died of his injuries there.

Police are canvassing the area for evidence. Forensic officers are examining the scene.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. The area is now closed.

No information on suspects has been released.