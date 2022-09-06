Man shot dead by armed police after chase ends in residential street

Margaret Davis and Andrew Quinn, PA
·3 min read

Armed police have shot dead a man in his 20s after a chase that ended in a residential street in south London.

Officers used a tactic where they deliberately collide with a car to force it to stop to bring the pursuit to an end in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, shortly before 10pm on Monday.

Locals reported hearing gunshots and the police helicopter hovering overhead.

Friends gathered at the scene of the shooting on Tuesday, questioning whether the man who was shot had been carrying a gun.

The Metropolitan Police said officers are working to tell his family.

A 39-year-old man, who lives on nearby New Park Road and asked not to be named, told the PA news agency: “The (driver) drove up New Park Road and turned up Kirkstall Gardens.

“A police car came down Kirkstall Gardens and crashed into him.

“Another police car came in behind him and they had him locked in at the bottom of Kirkstall Gardens.

“The car was immobile when he was shot.”

He added: “The bang was really loud. I was in my house with my gaming headphones on and I heard it.”

Another witness told the Evening Standard that the man who was shot, driving an Audi, tried to ram his way past the police cars.

A blue forensic tent has been put up in Kirstall Gardens as police gather evidence.
A blue forensic tent has been put up in Kirkstall Gardens as police gather evidence (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Rachel Cook, who lives in nearby Kirkstall Road, told PA: “I was in bed and heard what sounded like two gunshots in quick succession, then saw flashing lights through the curtains.

“The police helicopter arrived shortly afterwards and we heard lots of squad cars.

“A neighbour told me they saw armed police and that the police performed CPR on the injured man before he was taken off the scene.

“It’s a very quiet residential street and people are very shook up about it.”

A forensics officer at the scene in Kirkstall Gardens
A forensics officer at the scene in Kirkstall Gardens (Jonathan Brady/PA)

One woman who lives in Kirkstall Gardens, who asked not to be named, said: “I heard a big bang and then I came outside.

“From inside I could see the blue lights and a helicopter. There were plenty of police officers.

“It looked like somebody was lying on the floor and they were trying to attend to the person.

“I’ve lived here for a year or so and I’ve never experienced anything like that.

A man who also lives on Kirkstall Road and asked not to be named, said: “I heard what sounded like one or two gunshots and then a lot of commotion.

“I saw some police cars and then the main commotion was over pretty quickly.”

The Metropolitan Police said the man who was shot received first aid from officers at the scene before being taken to hospital, but died at 12.16am.

Cordons were in place on Kirkstall Gardens and New Park Road on Tuesday, with a forensic tent put up and officers gathering evidence at the scene.

Friends of the man who died began to gather in the street in the late morning.

Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it declared an independent investigation shortly before midnight, as is standard after a police shooting, and investigators were sent to the scene.

The IOPC said in a statement: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with all of those affected by this terrible incident.

“Our investigation remains in the very early stages.”

The charity Inquest, that works with bereaved families, said on Twitter it was seeking to make contact with relatives of the man who died.

