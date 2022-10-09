Man shot dead by armed officers after entering police station car park with knife is named

·1 min read

A man who was shot dead by armed officers after entering a police station car park with a knife has been named as Marius Ciolac.

Mr Ciolac, 35, of Osmaston Road, Derby, was shot after police officers reported seeing him with the weapon in the secure car park of the station off Ascot Drive in Derby at 9.55am on Friday.

Armed officers were called and a police firearm was discharged at 10.03am.

Mr Ciolac was treated by officers until paramedics arrived but died later in hospital.

Derbyshire Constabulary said his next of kin has been informed.

Deputy Chief Constable Kate Meynell said shortly after the shooting that the incident wasn't thought to be terror-related but enquiries were ongoing.

Police also said on Friday that a window at the station was smashed as armed officers dealt with the situation.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an independent investigation into the shooting and confirmed that a knife had been recovered from the scene.

