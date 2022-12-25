Man shot in Christmas morning confrontation with Alberta RCMP

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Christmas morning in the town of Strathmore, Alta. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

One man has been taken to hospital after an officer-involved shooting early Christmas morning in Strathmore, Alta.

At around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, RCMP said they responded to an unwanted persons call in the southern Alberta town, about 50 kilometres east of Calgary, after reports that a male was causing a disturbance at a gas station.

"The male was located by RCMP and he confronted police with a weapon," police said in a release.

"Officers discharged their sidearms. The male was struck, treated by EMS and transported to hospital with injuries as a result of this incident."

No details about the man's condition, or his current state were provided.

RCMP said the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, the province's police watchdog, is investigating the shooting.

RCMP are asking for motorists and residents to avoid the intersection of Highway 1 and secondary Highway 817 as there is a heavy police presence on scene investigating.

In a statement, RCMP said that traffic will be disrupted and diverted for the next several hours and that there are no further public safety concerns as a result of this incident.