Man shot and killed in Rose Bowl parking lot after UCLA-Oklahoma game

A shooting in the parking lot of the Rose Bowl after Saturday’s Oklahoma vs. UCLA game left one man dead and another injured.

According to KTLA, Pasadena police responded to reports of shots fired at 11:22 p.m. Saturday. Kamryn Stone, an 18-year-old from Los Angeles, was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. A 51-year-old Los Angeles man was also hospitalized with a gunshot wound but is in stable condition, police said.

Per NBC Los Angeles, police say the incident began as a fight before escalating into a shooting.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"The motive for the altercation that led to the shooting remains under investigation," Pasadena police Lt. Jesse Carrillo said. "Preliminary, it appears this incident may not be random in nature."

A man was shot and killed in the Rose Bowl parking lot on Saturday night. (Photo By Cody Glenn/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The shooting took place about three hours after Oklahoma beat UCLA 48-14 at the Rose Bowl. The game ended just after 8 p.m. local time. A city spokesperson told KTLA that the stadium parking lots were “cleared” at that point in the night.

“The Rose Bowl Stadium and parking lots were cleared of patrons and vehicles from the UCLA game several hours earlier,” spokeswoman Lisa Derderian wrote in an email to KTLA.

Police are investigating a motive and have not released details about any possible suspects.

More from Yahoo Sports: