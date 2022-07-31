Man shoots woman in neck, but the bullet exits and kills him, Texas cops say

A Texas man is dead after he shot a woman and himself with the same bullet, Dallas police say.

Byron Redmon, 26, is accused of shooting a woman in the neck at an apartment along the 2200 block of Medical District — and the bullet hit him too, the Dallas Police Department said in a release.

Officers responded to a call regarding the shooting at 11:39 a.m. on Saturday, July 30. They arrived to find an empty apartment, with a trail of blood leading out from the front door, police said.

A short time later, a man and woman with gunshot wounds were found in a vehicle outside of a hospital nearby, according to the release.

When Redmon shot the woman, the bullet exited, striking him in the leg, investigators said. He died at the hospital.

Police did not comment on the condition of the woman.

An investigation is underway.

