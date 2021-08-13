Man sexually assaulted young mums and a teenager in broad daylight

Adekunle Fadare (Met Police)

A man has been jailed for a string of sex attacks carried out in east and central London.

Adekunle Olaleye Fadare, 39, was sentenced to 25 months’ imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to five sexual assaults.

Fadare was also handed a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be made to sign the Sex Offenders Register.

It comes after detectives used CCTV footage and financial evidence to connect Fadare to five separate sexual assaults, four of which took place on the same day.

On October 20 2020, Fadare arrived in Chingford shortly before 7.25am and over the following four and a half hours carried out the four indiscriminate sexual assaults.

Fadare encountered the first victim, a 23-year-old woman on Hall Lane, as she walked to work.

The victim became aware of Fadare walking behind her and she attempted to quicken her pace to get away from him. Fadare touched her inappropriately from behind before grabbing her arm as he drew level with her.

From Hall Lane, Fadare made his way to Chingford Mount Road where he targeted a 15-year-old girl waiting at a bus stop on her way to school.

At 7.40am, Fadare approached her and sexually assaulted her.

After this second assault, Fadare made his way to the borders of Leyton and Hackney.

At around 11.40am on a pathway in Lea Valley Park, Fadare came across a 31-year-old woman out with her child where he sexually assaulted her by touching her.

Twenty minutes after this assault, Fadare attacked a fourth victim, a 30-year-old woman also out with her child in Lea Valley Park.

Days later, on November 5, Fadare sexually assaulted a fifth woman as she waited for a bus at Middlesex Street, in central London.

The victim was an off duty police officer and when Fadare left he was followed by the victim who alerted police and he was detained.

Officers from North East Operation Sapphire linked the attacks thanks to the similar descriptions provided by the victims.

Detective Sergeant Darren Case, from Operation Sapphire, said: “Fadare has shown himself to be a sexual predator who methodically targeted the most vulnerable women that he could find.

“This investigation relied upon the dedication of officers to trawl hours of CCTV footage to identify and plot Fadare’s movements that day.

“The Met is steadfast in its commitment to supporting victims of sexual assault and bringing offenders like Fadare to justice.”

