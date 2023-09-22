Man sexually assaulted woman on Greenwich train and urinated on seat

Harry Burgess jailed for sexual assault on a train at New Eltham station (BTP)

A 25-year-old man has been jailed for 24 weeks after sexually assaulting a woman on a train, urinating on a seat and throwing a seat cushion at a male passenger.

Harry Burgess, of Brodrick Grove, Greenwich, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and assault by beating and was jailed by Bromley Magistrates on Monday September 18.

He was also handed a five year sexual harm prevention order and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £154.

The court heard how, on Tuesday April 4, Burgess was on a train to New Eltham with friends when he left his seat and exposed himself while urinating in full view of other passengers.

He then threw a seat cushion at a male passenger, hitting him in the face.

When the train arrived at New Eltham, Burgess sexually assaulted a woman as she boarded the service.

Investigating officer DC Matt Smart, from the British Transport Police, said “Burgess’ loutish and crude behaviour was humiliating and intimidating for the woman he singled out.

“He is now serving time behind bars for his pathetic attempts to impress the friends he was travelling with. Sexual assault and violence of any kind is no joke as Burgess can now testify.

“We take all reports of sexual harassment and unwanted sexual behaviour seriously and will support victims throughout our investigations.

“If you are a victim of, or a witness to, a sexual offence on the railway - I urge you to report it to us by texting 61016 or via the Railway Guardian app. We will always take you seriously.”