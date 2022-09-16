Man ‘sexually assaulted two women in queue to see Queen’s coffin then jumped into Thames’

Barney Davis
·1 min read
Members of the public stand in the queue in Victoria Tower Gardens (stock photo) (AFP via Getty Images)
Two mourners queueing to pay their respects to the Queen were allegedly sexually assaulted by a man who dived into the River Thames to escape, a court has heard.

Adio Adeshine, 19, allegedly exposed himself and pushed into the mourners from behind as they waited in line at Victoria Tower Gardens on Wednesday evening after Westminster Hall opened its doors to the public.

He is said to have gone into the River Thames in an attempt to evade police officers before coming out and being arrested.

Adeshine was remanded in custody on Friday after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

More to follow.

