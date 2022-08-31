Man set upon by gang for his watch as he waited for London bus in ‘nasty’ attack

Detectives have released CCTV of three men they would like to speak to (Met Police)

A heroic passerby chased off a gang as they attacked a man at a London bus stop in a failed attempt to steal his watch.

Detectives have released CCTV of three men they would like to speak to after the man was attacked by thugs outside Seven Islands Leisure Centre on Lower Road, Rotherhithe at 12.20am on March 30.

During the “nasty” assault the gang stole the victim’s watch and attempted to steal his mobile phone, police said.

A member of public came to the aid of the victim, in his 30s, and the suspects fled the scene.

But the hero continued to chase them and was also able to recover the victim’s watch.

The victim was not seriously injured in the robbery.

Police would like to speak to this man (Met Police)

The victim had been travelling home on a 47 bus following a night out in east London. He caught the bus from Shoreditch High Street Station. The three suspects got on at the same stop.

When the victim changed buses at the Lower Road stop, he was followed by the three men who quickly set upon him.

The suspects are described as being of Middle Eastern appearance, aged between 20 and 30 years old, around 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build and with dark hair. All wore dark clothing and spoke with “overseas” accents, police said.

Police would like to speak to this man (Met Police)

PC Johanna Hernandez Garcia said: “This was a nasty attack and the victim was lucky not to sustain serious injuries. We have carried out a number of inquiries to piece together the events of that night and are now appealing for the assistance of the public.

“No one should have to go about their day in fear of thieves and we know the impact such crimes have on victims. I would remind people to remain aware of their surroundings and where possible, keep valuables out of sight.”

Anyone who recognises any of the three men or has any information which could assist is urged to contact police on 07500 607652 or by dialling 101 quoting crime reference 3015739/22. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.