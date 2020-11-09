Man seriously injured after stabbing at party in Toronto's Junction Triangle

A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed at a party in the Junction Triangle neighbourhood after a fight broke out Sunday night, Toronto police say.

At around 9:15 p.m. police say they received reports that an individual had been stabbed following a fight at a party held at Dupont Street and Campbell Avenue in the west end of the city.

When police arrived, they say they located a man with multiple stab wounds. Toronto paramedics have rushed him to the hospital, police said in a statement. Many officers are attending the scene.

They say a suspect fled on foot. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.