Man seriously injured after shooting in Danforth Village, 3 people in custody

A man has been seriously injured after a shooting in the Danforth Village neighbourhood in Toronto, police say. Officers were called to the area of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues around 5:40 p.m. after several callers reported multiple gunshots heard in the area.

Police found a man who had been shot and his injuries are serious, said Toronto Police. Emergency services rushed the man to the hospital.

Two suspects — one male and one female — initially fled the scene and drove a silver Honda eastbound on Danforth Avenue, police said. In an update, police said they have located three suspects and they are now in custody.

The investigation is ongoin.