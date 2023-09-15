Man dies after being mauled by two dogs in Walsall

A man has died after being mauled by two dogs near a school in Walsall.

Police descended on Main Street in Stonnall shortly before 3.15pm on Thursday following reports of two out of control dogs.

Members of the public managed to pull one of the dogs off the man and restrained it while the second dog was detained in its owner’s flat.

The victim was taken to hospital but died shortly after arriving.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of dogs dangerously out of control causing injury and on suspicion of manslaughter.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival we found a man who had sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff administered advanced life support and advanced trauma care to him at the scene.

“Treatment continued en route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was conveyed by land ambulance for further treatment. Unfortunately, after arrival at hospital, despite the best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him he was confirmed deceased.”

A police officer outside the property in Main Street, Stonnall (PA)

One of the dogs died after being restrained while the other was given a lethal injection, police confirmed.

A number of children were also prevented from leaving nearby St Peter’s Primary Academy during the attack.

Superintendent Tracy Meir said: “I would like to offer my condolences to the loved ones of the man who tragically lost his life in this horrendous dog attack. We are continuing to support them at this incredibly difficult time.

“Detectives continue to investigate and we have taken statements, viewed CCTV and carried out house-to-house enquiries in the local area but are keen to speak to anyone with information.”

Previously, a Staffordshire Police spokesman said:“A number of people helped to try and get the dogs off the man and contained one of the dogs outside. The other was contained within the owner’s flat.

“We prevented a number of school children leaving local primary school, St Peter’s Primary Academy, for safety reasons. The children have since been allowed to go home.”

Followng a spate of similar attacks, the Government has announced that it will ban the American XL Bully dog by the end of the year, Rishi Sunak has said.

In a clip released on Twitter, Mr Sunak said: “The American XL Bully dog is a danger to our communities, particularly to our children.

“I share the nation’s horror at the videos we’ve all seen. Yesterday we saw another suspected XL Bully dog attack, which has tragically led to a fatality.

“It’s clear this is not about a handful of badly-trained dogs. It’s a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on.”

This comes after a 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog dangerously out of control after an 11-year-old girl was injured in a dog attack in Birmingham.

Footage of the incident sparked concern and prompted Home Secretary Suella Braverman to seek “urgent advice” on whether American XL Bully dogs should be banned.