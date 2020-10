Police say a man is in serious but stable condition after he was attacked with a hatchet outside of the Calgary Drop-In Centre.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, police said they received a call from staff at the Drop-In that a client of the centre had been attacked outside of the building by another man with a hatchet.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police said as of 8:15 p.m. they did not have a suspect in custody, and continue to investigate.