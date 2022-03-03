Man seriously hurt after shooting near Fayette Mall, Lexington police say

A man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday evening after he was shot near the Fayette Mall, according to Lexington police.

Police said officers were dispatched to Dundee Drive Wednesday evening after receiving a report about shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

His injuries were reported to police as life-threatening. Police said they didn’t have an update on the man’s condition Thursday morning.

Police said they don’t have suspect information to release and they were continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident was encouraged to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.