Man sentenced for sexual assault and battery against two women in Sacramento County

A man was sentenced last week to more than two years in prison for sexual assault and battery committed last year at local businesses, Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.

Marvin Bell, 31, was sentenced Friday in Sacramento Superior Court for crimes he committed Oct. 29, 2022, when a woman and her friend were at a theater waiting for a movie. Bell, a stranger to the two women, began talking to them. Without the victim’s consent, Bell kissed her, according to a District Attorney’s Office news release.

The woman went to the bathroom to escape Bell’s advances, but he followed her into the stall. He proceeded to lock the door and demand sexual acts while touching her, officials said.

The victim was able to push past Bell, stopping the sexual assault, and ran for help, prosecutors said. Bell then fled to another business where he made advances on another woman, an employee. He put his arm around her and pulled her against him. She, too, was able to pull away and get help, authorities said.

Law enforcement officers were able to capture Bell a short time later at another nearby business. DNA collected from the first victim helped prove that Bell had sexually assaulted her, the news release said.

On July 23, a jury convicted Bell of assault with intent to commit oral copulation, false imprisonment, sexual battery and battery.

Judge Alexander Pal sentenced Bell to 2 years, 6 months in state prison for the crimes he committed in October.

Deputy District Attorney Denise Halstead, of the adult sexual assault unit, served as the prosecutor in Bell’s case.