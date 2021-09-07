Man sentenced to five years in Vietnam jail for breaking quarantine and spreading COVID

A Vietnamese man was sentenced to jail for five years after he disobeyed a 21-day quarantine mandate and spread COVID-19, according to a local media reports.

Le Van Tri was found by a court in Vietnam as guilty for "transmitting dangerous infectious diseases" to eight people – including one person who later died, according to the Vietnamese News Agency (VNA).

Van Tri, 28, traveled by motorcycle from Ca Mau to Ho Chi Minh City, breaking his quarantine back in July. It was discovered that Van Tri also lied on a health declaration form.

In 2020, Vietnam had one of the world's most successful rates for keeping the spread of the coronavirus down as a result of mass testing, diligent contact tracing and strict quarantining procedures.

But those rates have rapidly increased with the delta variant, with waves of new infections taking off all summer. According to the BBC, Vietnam has witnessed 530,000 cases – with 13,300 deaths – just in the last few months.

Vietnam has sentenced two other people to 18-month and two-year suspended jail terms for the same type of charges, per Reuters.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vietnamese man gets 5 years in jail for breaking COVID quarantine