Man sentenced to 62 years in prison for shooting at Sacramento sheriff’s deputies

A Sacramento County judge sentenced a man convicted of attempted murder to 62 years and 10 months to life in prison for shooting at sheriff’s deputies during a 2017 traffic stop, prosecutors said.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Stephen Acquisto sentenced 39-year-old Jimmy Young Vang on Friday, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday in a news release. Prosecutors said Vang has already been sentenced to life in prison without parole in a Placer County murder case.

Along with one count of attempted murder of a peace officer, a Sacramento County jury in December found Vang guilty of assault with a semi-automatic gun against multiple peace officers, felony evading police, assault with a deadly weapon (a vehicle) against peace officers and attempted carjacking.

Authorities have said Vang shot at the deputies before leading law enforcement officers in a high-speed chase and evaded capture for 18 hours before he was arrested.

Shortly before 3 a.m. June 8, 2017, Vang was a passenger in a Lincoln vehicle that was pulled over by a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy near Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road. Two other deputies arrived to assist with the traffic stop.

Prosecutors said Vang got out of the vehicle and immediately began firing a semi-automatic gun at the three deputies. Sheriff’s officials have said several gunshots struck a patrol vehicle.

A deputy returned fire, and the vehicle continued about 200 to 300 yards on Stockton Boulevard before stopping, when Vang got out of the vehicle and fired the gun again, according to the sheriff’s office. Vang reportedly ran into the neighborhood near Stockton Boulevard and Jansen Drive as the female driver sped away. Deputies initially were unable to find Vang.

Sheriff’s deputies, along with units from California Highway Patrol and Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, pursued the Lincoln as it headed north on Highway 99 at speeds over 100 mph, before continuing north on Interstate 5.

Near the rural community of Zamora, about 30 miles north of Sacramento, the Lincoln crashed when its tires hit spike strips that officers had deployed, authorities said. The driver got of the vehicle and ran into fields and orchards. She was found several hours later and taken into custody. Authorities didn’t release her name at the time as prosecutors decided whether to file charges against her. Vang was prosecuted alone.

Shortly after 8:45 p.m. later that day, gang enforcement investigators saw Vang in another vehicle near 33rd Street and Seventh Avenue. A Sacramento Police Department helicopter near the scene followed the vehicle by air.

Sheriff’s officials have said deputies tried a vehicle stop after a high-speed pursuit that lasted about 10 minutes. Vang lost control of his vehicle at eastbound Highway 80 and Arden Way, where he fled.

Prosecutors said Vang ran from the crash and tried to carjack another driver, but authorities quickly took him into custody.

On Monday, Vang remained in custody at the Sacramento County Jail awaiting transfer to prison.

In 2019, Vang was convicted of murder and kidnapping charges in Placer County, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said Vang has a criminal history that spans more than 20 years and includes 16 criminal convictions, including felony burglary, identity theft, credit/debit card theft and vehicle theft.

Vang was one of four people arrested in connection with the shooting death of Tu Duc Nguyen, whose body was discovered by a ranch employee about 8 a.m. May 26, 2017, along Sunset Boulevard, west of Fiddyment Road.