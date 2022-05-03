Man scales 60-floor building in San Francisco before being detained at top, cops say

A man climbed to the top of a 60-floor building in San Francisco, police said.

San Francisco police said a man was detained after scaling the Salesforce Tower on Tuesday, May 3. The building is 1,070 feet tall, according to ABC 7.

San Francisco Fire is on scene with other Public Safety Agencies at 415 Mission, Sales Force Tower for a reported climber climbing the 60 floor tower. This person is placing firefighters lives and the publics safety at risk. AVOID THE AREA and join us in condemning this action. pic.twitter.com/QDpkfrYs4E — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 3, 2022

The man had been posting to Instagram during his climb, news outlet reported.

He told his followers he was climbing the building in response to a leaked Supreme Court draft on a decision on Roe v. Wade, a landmark abortion case, ABC 7 reported.

When he reached the top of the skyscraper, he was detained by authorities, according to NBC Bay Area.

Police said a concerned citizen flagged officers down at about 9:20 a.m. after spotting someone climbing the building, the news outlet reported. The climber reached the top at 10:45 a.m.

Heard a noise and looked outside my 56th floor office window to see this guy free soloing the Salesforce tower. Anyone know who he is?! pic.twitter.com/KZ7y0chwDk — Elle Kaiser (@ElleKaiser) May 3, 2022

“This person is placing firefighters’ lives and the public’s safety at risk,” police said on Twitter. “AVOID THE AREA and join us in condemning this action.”

