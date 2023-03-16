Man saves his house from the brink by pulling it back 10ft from cliff edge

Helena Lambert
·2 min read
Former soldier Lance Martin manages to drag back house 10ft to stop it falling over a cliff in Hemsby, Norfolk - East Anglia News Service
Former soldier Lance Martin manages to drag back house 10ft to stop it falling over a cliff in Hemsby, Norfolk - East Anglia News Service

A former soldier, whose home was perched on the edge of a crumbling cliff in Norfolk, has managed to pull his bungalow to safety.

Lance Martin’s property was at risk of collapse after several feet of his garden had been taken by storm surges and spring tides over the past 14 days.

Mr Martin, a former Grenadier Guard, has lived in the £95,000 retirement property since 2017 and has already paid to have his home moved once before.

In 2018 heavy machinery was used to drag his wooden home, named Dune Fall, back from the coast but after it lost 13ft of land to the sea in the space of a week the rescue effort had to be repeated.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council had given Lance a deadline of 11am on Thursday morning to "significantly" move his house inland or else it would be torn down.

Four other homes in Hemsby have been demolished this week, the latest belonging to a couple who described it as their “dream” cliff-top home, with a fifth due to be demolished on Friday.

Lance Martin's home is moved - Alban Donohoe/Albanpix.com
Lance Martin's home is moved - Alban Donohoe/Albanpix.com

Lance Martin said: "It was just fantastic, a feeling of elation and thankfulness for all the help we've had down here."

Speaking to ITV Anglia, he said: "I never had a doubt we would move it. You get the right people behind you, with fantastic ideas and the right machinery and we've achieved what we needed to.

"I just want to live in peace and quiet you know.

“I enjoy Hemsby, I enjoy the lifestyle here."

More homes at risk

Lorna Bevan, founder of the Save Hemsby Coastline group, said dozens more homes in the seaside town were at risk without urgent intervention.

"Why are they not throwing money at us from central government?" she asked.

"The people that live up here, they pay their taxes, they brought their properties in good faith.

"It's not too late to protect the homes that are still in place. There are 92 homes at risk after this. Why are we not protecting them?"

Lance Martin - Alban Donohoe/Albanpix.com
Lance Martin - Alban Donohoe/Albanpix.com

Mr Martin's bungalow was pulled back by around 10ft on Thursday.

About 2,000 tonnes of rock were due to arrive in the village this week as an emergency measure to protect the dunes and people’s homes.

There are road closures in the area and the beach is closed to the public.

Mr Martin now hopes to clear hundreds of tonnes of soil and sand so he can move his home even further away from the cliff edge.

Latest Stories

  • Impressive slug of snow on tap in Ontario as March breakers return home

    Folks returning home from March break could run into nasty road conditions through this weekend as a long-duration storm approaches the province.

  • Drought over? Spring outlook finds relief -- and flood risk

    The winter precipitation wiped out exceptional and extreme drought in California for the first time since 2020, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported Thursday in a seasonal, nationwide outlook that came as parts of the state are under water. In neighboring Nevada, flood warnings were in effect and rushing water prompted some evacuations overnight in one of Arizona's tourist towns. It could be more than a year before the extra moisture has an effect on the shoreline at Lake Mead that straddles Arizona and Nevada.

  • Ontario faces messy, complex St. Patrick's Day storm setup

    Parts of northern Ontario could see 30+ cm of freshly fallen snow through this weekend, giving a harsh reminder that winter isn't ready to call it quits any time soon

  • 'The most snow I’ve seen all my life': Snow in Northeast; high winds and power outages in California

    The heavy snow, rain and gale-force winds from two storms that slammed the Northeast and California eased Wednesday but still threatened havoc.

  • Second quake swarm in days rattles California-Nevada border, seismologists say

    The series of earthquakes follows an overnight swarm Monday, March 13.

  • California deals with surging rivers, sliding rocks and flooded towns as storm passes

    Newsom visits inundated Pajaro, where a levee breach has displaced hundreds. Porterville residents evacuate as Lake Success overtops the Schafer Dam spillway.

  • Interactive map shows California drought conditions after latest atmospheric river storm

    California’s water storage at the end of February was 96% of the historical average for this time of year.

  • 2 Dogs Rescued From Rooftop in Snow-Struck California Town

    Authorities rescued two dogs that were stranded on a snow-covered rooftop in a southern California community where at least nine feet of snow had fallen, footage released on Wednesday, March 15, shows.In a Twitter post, San Bernardino County Fire said a local task force found the dogs in Lake Arrowhead.On March 4, the dogs were reported wandering in the area by a local animal rescue group, who said the owner was snowed in and unable to find them.Lake Arrowhead was buried in 109 inches of snow earlier this month after a series of winter storms.“Due to the vigilance and efforts of fellow citizens, both dogs have been safely returned to their owner and are back home out of the elements,” the fire department said. Credit: San Bernardino County Fire via Storyful

  • Storms end Southern California water restrictions for 7M

    California’s 11th atmospheric river left the storm-soaked state with a bang Wednesday, bringing flooded roadways, landslides and toppled trees to the southern part of the state as well as drought-busting rainfall that meant the end of water restrictions for nearly 7 million people. The board imposed the restrictions, which included limiting outdoor watering to one day a week, in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties last year during a severe shortage of state water supplies.

  • How long will break last for Modesto from heavy rain, gusting winds and falling trees?

    City reports that 45 trees fell over the past couple of days. They were among 95 reports of “tree failures” city received.

  • What does a lack of ice on the Great Lakes mean for spring weather?

    An incredible lack of ice on the Great Lakes this winter has raised questions regarding the possible upsides for the months ahead

  • Hard-hitting winter storm wallops the East Coast with copious impacts

    A nor'easter is bringing heavy snow, gusty winds, power outages and potential travel impacts to parts of Atlantic Canada through Thursday

  • Dramatic drone photos show where land gave way under cliffside residences in San Clemente

    The Orange County Fire Authority evacuated three apartment buildings Wednesday morning due to a slide in the 1500 block of Buena Vista.

  • Girl injured after redwood tree falls on California school during severe storm

    A student suffered a minor head injury after a redwood tree fell on an elementary school in the San Francisco Bay area on Tuesday, school officials said, as the latest atmospheric river brings severe weather to California. The redwood tree fell around 12:30 p.m. local time at Oak Avenue Elementary School in Los Altos in Santa Clara County, school officials said.

  • Enjoy a few days of sun, Fresno. There’s another storm a-brewing, forecasters say

    Fresno recorded 0.7 inches of rain in the past 48 hours, the NWS said Wednesday.

  • 3 mild earthquakes in Alberta's Peace River region felt as far away as Edmonton

    Three mild earthquakes Thursday morning in the Peace River region of northwestern Alberta were felt as far away as Edmonton. Preliminary numbers from Earthquakes Canada say a quake with a magnitude of 4.5 was recorded southeast of the town of Peace River at 8:46 a.m. MT. It was followed by a 4.6-magnitude quake at 8:50 a.m. and another 4.6-magnitude earthquake at 9:07 a.m., Earthquakes Canada said. All three events were centred in an area 20 to 35 kilometres northeast of the hamlet of Reno. The

  • Strong Winds Overturn Big Rig on San Francisco Bridge

    Response crews successfully righted a truck and trailer on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge crossing San Francisco Bay after strong winds overturned the vehicle on Tuesday, March 14.Footage posted to Twitter by the California High Patrol for Marin County shows a Walmart truck being pulled back upright. “A great job done by crews on scene getting the truck and trailer upright,” the CHP said.The National Weather Service reported wind gusts as high as 70 mph on Tuesday, as an atmospheric river hit California, bringing the threat of more flooding in the state. Credit: CHP Marin via Storyful

  • Weather statements lifted after storm delays opening for western P.E.I. schools

    After an overnight snowfall on P.E.I., schools in the Westisle family opened one hour later than usual, but other schools operated on a normal schedule. École Pierre Chiasson was on a one-hour delay as well, and the Tourism and Culinary Centre at Holland College delayed opening. By 5 a.m. in Charlottetown, the snow had turned to a light drizzle, with the wind still blowing at 30 km/h with gusts to 50. CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said temperatures were colder Up West, -2 C in Tignish as compar

  • Storm continues to dump rain, snow across much of N.S.

    Snowfall warnings and special weather statements remain in effect across most of Nova Scotia as a messy mix of weather continues to batter the province. CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the conditions will become more variable moving into Thursday. Much of northern, central and western Nova Scotia is still under special weather statements from Environment Canada, with periods of rain expected to become snow on Wednesday evening. Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected across the bulk of Nova

  • Some Massachusetts snow blowers struggling with heavy, wet snow

    While some people hoped to get through the winter on snow blowers that need some repairs, others found their equipment unable to deal with the heavy, wet snow.