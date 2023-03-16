Man saves his house from the brink by pulling it back 10ft from cliff edge

Former soldier Lance Martin manages to drag back house 10ft to stop it falling over a cliff in Hemsby, Norfolk - East Anglia News Service

A former soldier, whose home was perched on the edge of a crumbling cliff in Norfolk, has managed to pull his bungalow to safety.

Lance Martin’s property was at risk of collapse after several feet of his garden had been taken by storm surges and spring tides over the past 14 days.

Mr Martin, a former Grenadier Guard, has lived in the £95,000 retirement property since 2017 and has already paid to have his home moved once before.

In 2018 heavy machinery was used to drag his wooden home, named Dune Fall, back from the coast but after it lost 13ft of land to the sea in the space of a week the rescue effort had to be repeated.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council had given Lance a deadline of 11am on Thursday morning to "significantly" move his house inland or else it would be torn down.

Four other homes in Hemsby have been demolished this week, the latest belonging to a couple who described it as their “dream” cliff-top home, with a fifth due to be demolished on Friday.

Lance Martin said: "It was just fantastic, a feeling of elation and thankfulness for all the help we've had down here."

Speaking to ITV Anglia, he said: "I never had a doubt we would move it. You get the right people behind you, with fantastic ideas and the right machinery and we've achieved what we needed to.

"I just want to live in peace and quiet you know.

“I enjoy Hemsby, I enjoy the lifestyle here."

More homes at risk

Lorna Bevan, founder of the Save Hemsby Coastline group, said dozens more homes in the seaside town were at risk without urgent intervention.

"Why are they not throwing money at us from central government?" she asked.

"The people that live up here, they pay their taxes, they brought their properties in good faith.

"It's not too late to protect the homes that are still in place. There are 92 homes at risk after this. Why are we not protecting them?"

Mr Martin's bungalow was pulled back by around 10ft on Thursday.

About 2,000 tonnes of rock were due to arrive in the village this week as an emergency measure to protect the dunes and people’s homes.

There are road closures in the area and the beach is closed to the public.

Mr Martin now hopes to clear hundreds of tonnes of soil and sand so he can move his home even further away from the cliff edge.