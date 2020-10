A man has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a Saturday afternoon stabbing in northwest Calgary.

According to Stuart Brideaux with EMS, the stabbing took place at approximately 2:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of Second Street N.W.

"It was the result of some sort of altercation in a public space or parking lot of that block address," Brideaux said.

Police are currently investigating at the scene.

No more information was immediately available.