Man rushed to hospital after his scooter collides with vehicle in downtown Toronto
A man was rushed to hospital Friday evening with life-threatening injuries after his scooter collided with a vehicle downtown.
Toronto police tweeted they were initially called to University Avenue and Elm Street, a block south of Gerrard Street West, for reports of a cyclist "struck by a driver."
Officers found a man with injuries who had been riding a scooter, police say.
Paramedics took the man to hospital.
Police say University Avenue is closed southbound at Gerrard Street West while they investigate.