Man rushed to hospital after his scooter collides with vehicle in downtown Toronto

A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after his scooter collided with a vehicle at University Avenue and Elm Street. (Michael Wilson/CBC - image credit)

A man was rushed to hospital Friday evening with life-threatening injuries after his scooter collided with a vehicle downtown.

Toronto police tweeted they were initially called to University Avenue and Elm Street, a block south of Gerrard Street West, for reports of a cyclist "struck by a driver."

Officers found a man with injuries who had been riding a scooter, police say.

Paramedics took the man to hospital.

Police say University Avenue is closed southbound at Gerrard Street West while they investigate.