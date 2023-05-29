Man rushed to hospital after horror stabbing on Shaftesbury Avenue

Shaftesbury Avenue (Google )

A man has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing during a huge fight on Shaftesbury Avenue in central London.

Police rushed to the scene near Rupert Street following reports of a fight involving a number of people at 5.48am on Monday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A male was found at the scene with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment but his condition is unknown.

Road closures have been put in place on Rupert Street and Shaftesbury Avenue while emergency services deal with the incident.

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.