Man runs London Marathon in memory of father who took own life

Andrew Wilson who is running the Marathon (Samaritans)

A man will run the London Marathon on Sunday in memory of his father who took his own life.

Andrew Wilson, 54, will compete at the race having already raised over £1,500 for Samaritans through GoFundMe.

His father John was just 55 when he took his own life, leaving his family “broken”.

Mr Wilson, originally from South Africa, told the Standard: “I loved my father and I miss him. I hope that me running this race will go a small way to helping people in a mental health crisis.”

He recalled the shock of being told of the news by his mother’s neighbour.

“It was the biggest shock I have had in my entire life. I fell into the chair behind me, I didn’t see it coming.”

Mr Wilson, a project manager in construction, said he hoped that running the race would help those suffering from depression to know there is “someone out there they can turn to”.

“It is so important for people to know that there are people out there who are willing to listen and there is help available.

“It is always better to talk. Maybe someone will see me wearing my Samaritans gear and realise there is someone out there who can help them.”

Mr Wilson began running three years ago through the Government’s ‘Couch to 5k’ scheme and has since lost 30kg.

He added: “Running has been great for my mental health. There is something beautiful about being in the outdoors and being surrounded by nature. It is great, you just feel good.

“It has certainly changed my life, and now I have the physical fitness to accomplish any challenge.”

While Mr Wilson admitted to some pre-race nerves, he said that the atmosphere at the Marathon and the support tof colleagues would help get him over the finish line.

“It might be my first Marathon, but I really hope it won’t be the only one that I run.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans on 116 123.