Man run over several times by driver of stolen vehicle in northwest Calgary

Calgary police are searching for a suspect after a man was run over multiple times by the driver of a stolen vehicle in the city's northwest on Sunday afternoon.

Police said in a release that they got several calls of a male pedestrian being run over multiple times at about 12:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of 83rd Street N.W., police said in a release.

When witnesses confronted the suspect, he took out a handgun, got out of the stolen vehicle and tried to carjack another vehicle.

After a struggle with the driver of that vehicle, the suspect gave up and fled on foot, but stole the driver's wallet.

The 66-year-old man who was run over was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition, police said.

Police later found the firearm and several pieces of the suspect's clothing.

The suspect was a white man in his 20s with a slim build. He was wearing a ripped white T-shirt and grey sweat pants.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.