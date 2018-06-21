Man who robbed Rob Gronkowski during Super Bowl held on $100,000 bail

One of three men charged with breaking into the home of the New England Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski while the tight end was in Minneapolis playing in Super Bowl LII was arraigned in a Massachusetts court on Wednesday.

Suspect wore Patriots shirt to arraignment

According to the Attleboro Sun-Chronicle, 26-year-old Shane Denn was arraigned in Wrentham District Court, and bail was set at $100,000. Denn was ordered to stay away from Gronkowski and his home; he was also given a fancy new piece of jewelry – a GPS-tracking device.

Police have said Denn has a lengthy criminal record; he was arrested last month in Maine.

Denn was brazen enough to wear a Patriots T-shirt to the brief arraignment.

Numerous items stolen

Gronkowski returned to his home in Foxborough on Feb. 6 to find it had been burglarized. Three guns, which belonged to Gronkowski’s roommate, as well as watches and other items were taken from the home; some of those have been recovered.

Two other men have been charged in connection with the robbery: 31-year-old Anthony Almeida is facing multiple charges, including breaking and entering, and 28-year-old Eric Tyrell is charged with receiving stolen goods. Both are also Massachusetts residents.

