Man roasts his ‘basic white’ sister’s home full of inspirational quotes

Poking fun at “basic” people will never get old on the internet. If your identity is entirely made up of cheesy platitudes and mass-produced goods, you might be basic.

With that being said, we all have indulged in a little retail therapy on a rough day. And we all can get a little corny sometimes. There is a reason why Adele’s songs and episodes of This Is Us make us cry on command, after all. In a sense, being basic is what unites us.

TikToker John Michael Baker likes to lovingly call out his “basic white sister.” In fact, he has an entire series about it. Baker’s sister is exactly the kind of person to have a “Live. Love. Laugh.” poster on her wall and get cozy with a Starbucks pumpkin spice latte.

“Welcome to my basic white sister’s home,” Baker said, taking the wreath off her door and wearing it as a hat.

He then proceeded to read the inspirational quotes she had hanging throughout her house. The decor was the type you might find at Etsy, Michaels or Hobby Lobby.

“Live more, worry less. Forever grateful. Family: a little bit of crazy, a little bit of loud and a whole lot of love,” Baker said, reading the various pieces of wall art.

Other signs included “Choose joy,” “Family,” “Every family has a story. Welcome to ours,” “Home is where the heart is” and “In this house we do laughter, we do hugs, we forgive, we dream big, we do loud, we do love, we do family.”

“This is us. Our life. Our story. Our home,” Baker said before jokingly adding, “In Jesus’ name we pray.”

But if you think that covered all of the saccharine signs in her home, you should check out part two in the series. TikTokers got a kick out of Baker’s roast of his sister, which earned over 5.1 million views.

“She’s spent more money on signs than I spend on rent,” one person joked.

“Your sister keeps Hobby Lobby in business,” another said.

“This hurt my eyes,” someone said.

