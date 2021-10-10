UP man returning from Qatar allegedly robbed by travel agency

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): A man had filed a complaint with the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police after he was robbed by a tour and travels company.

According to the victim who has been identified as Rakesh Kumar, he came to know about the travel agency through a taxi driver.

The victim alleged that the driver charged a very low fare to drop him off at the airport.

Kumar also alleged that the travel agency tried to sell him a ticket from Delhi to Gonda for 1000 riyals (around Rs 20,000 in Indian currency).

Kumar alleged that the travel agent claimed to be a govt servant. The travel agent threatened him and robbed him of around 1000 riyal, said the victim.

The incident happened while Kumar was returning to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda from Qatar after four years. (ANI)