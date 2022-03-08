Man rescues deer from freezing waters

A 63-year-old Canadian man rescued a deer from freezing river waters in Grand Forks, British Columbia, on February 28.

This video shot by Marlene Thomas shows her husband, Marty, guiding a deer out of the icy Kettle River from a canoe.

The video ends with Marty Thomas in the river pulling the deer to shore.

Marlene wrote on Facebook that her husband fell through the river’s ice at one point, adding that she was “thankful it was not real deep”.

“Thank you to all the other [people] that were there to help,” she wrote.

“The deer is at our place in a building we have warming up [and] he should be okay. Everyone got wet and cold but also drying off and warming up.”