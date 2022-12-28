Man rescued from ice floe near Quebec City after allegedly fleeing scene of collision

A major rescue operation was carried out early Wednesday morning in the Côte-de-Beaupré regional county municipality, not far from Montmorency Falls. (Steve Jolicoeur/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A 22-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly fled the scene of a head-on collision and then was rescued from rugged ice floes accumulated on the St. Lawrence River just north of Quebec City.

The incident began at around 4:15 a.m. in the Côte-de-Beaupré regional county municipality, not far from the province's Montmorency Falls.

Two cars collided near the intersection of Sainte-Anne Boulevard and Côte de l'Église.

Police say the 22-year-old man from Laval, Que., had been driving the wrong way on Ste-Anne Boulevard when the collision occurred. He then fled the scene, climbing onto the jagged ice chunks floating between the shore and the Île d'Orléans.

The police called in the nearby Boischatel fire service to help rescue the man using an inflatable boat. Once rescued, he was taken to hospital.

Police say he was released while waiting to appear in court, but he will face impaired driving and hit-and-run charges.