Man Rescued by IAF from Dam in Chhattisgarh Says He Had Jumped in After a Fight with His Wife

On Monday, a man who was stuck in the heavy flow of the Khutaghat Dam near Ratanpur area of Bilaspur was rescued by the Indian Air Force in a Mil Mi-17 helicopter.

A senior police officer said on Monday that Jitendra Kashyap of Gidhauri village jumped into the waste water weir of Khutaghat dam near Ratanpur after a quarrel with his wife around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

A newspaper report suggests that the man had jumped into the water after a fight with his wife. He told the media that he had fought with his wife over money and had jumped in out of anger. He had not expected the water current to be so powerful or that he could be risking his life; on top of that, it was raining heavily.

The Bilaspur police were informed and the rescue operation began. However, owing to the force of the water, the police were forced to ask the air force officials for help and the airlift was scheduled for Monday morning. All night, the man sat on a stone, holding onto a tree to save himself.

Hours later an IAF chopper Mi-17 came to his rescue and he was airlifted at around 7.30 am in the morning in a mission that lasted half an hour. He was then shifted to a nearby hospital and was declared to be in a stable condition. In an interview, he also thanked the IAF and local authorities who helped him.

(With inputs from IANS)